Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Colorado
Bishop will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road preseason game against the Avalanche.
Bishop was sharp in his preseason debut Sept. 18 against St. Louis, turning aside all 11 shots he faced. The 31-year-old American is expected to play the entire game Wednesday, making him an attractive option in daily contests.
