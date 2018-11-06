Bishop will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has been on a roll lately, compiling a 4-1-0 record while registering a 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage in his last five appearances. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third consecutive victory in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's 3-4-0 at home this season.