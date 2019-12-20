Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Florida
Bishop will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop was pretty sharp during his last start Monday against the Oilers, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a road clash with a Florida team that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
