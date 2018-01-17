Bishop will guard the crease Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was rarely tested in his last start Tuesday against the Red Wings, but he set aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced to improve his season record to 20-12-2. Things have turned in his favor over the past month, however, owning a 1.90 GAA, a .935 save percentage and a 7-3-0 mark since Dec. 21. Columbus isn't afraid to fling shots at the net, ranking seventh in the league with 34.0 per game, so Bishop will almost certainly face a sizable increase of pucks Thursday.