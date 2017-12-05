Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in goal Tuesday

Bishop will tend the twine for Tuesday night's home matchup with the Predators, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Bishop has won six of his last seven starts and has looked outstanding while doing it, boasting a .938 save percentage and even adding two shutouts over that span. The Colorado native will be put to the test Tuesday against a Nashville squad that was excellent in November, averaging 3.57 goals per game throughout the month.

