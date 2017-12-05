Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in goal Tuesday
Bishop will tend the twine for Tuesday night's home matchup with the Predators, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
Bishop has won six of his last seven starts and has looked outstanding while doing it, boasting a .938 save percentage and even adding two shutouts over that span. The Colorado native will be put to the test Tuesday against a Nashville squad that was excellent in November, averaging 3.57 goals per game throughout the month.
More News
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Earns shootout victory•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Collects third straight win Thursday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Stacked against Blackhawks•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Vegas with 34 saves•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...