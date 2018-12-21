Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Minnesota

Bishop will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Chicago, allowing three goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 12th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping Minnesota team that's lost three consecutive games.

