Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Minnesota
Bishop will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Chicago, allowing three goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 12th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping Minnesota team that's lost three consecutive games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...