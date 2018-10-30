Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Montreal on Tuesday
Bishop will patrol the crease Tuesday, fielding shots from host Montreal, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Bishop was saddled with a disappointing 4-2 road loss to the lowly Red Wings on Sunday, and his uninspiring season-long ratios (2.42 GAA and .917 save percentage) rank just outside the top-20 among NHL goaltenders. Bishop's next test will be solving a Habs club owns a plus-8 goal differential and sits in third place within the Atlantic Division standings.
