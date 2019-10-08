Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Washington
Per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Bishop was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Capitals.
Bishop has had an underwhelming start to the season, suffering back-to-back losses to the Bruins and Blues while posting a disappointing 2.59 GAA and .900 save percentage. The 32-year-old American will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Washington team that's averaged 2.33 goals per game through its first three contests of 2019-20.
