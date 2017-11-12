Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Monday
Bishop will man the crease for Monday's matchup against Carolina, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
While Bishop's first season as a Star hasn't necessarily gone to plan, he was stellar in his last start, a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Friday. However, that was just the second occasion in Bishop's past eight appearances that he allowed fewer than three goals. Bishop's opponent Monday, the Hurricanes, sit 23rd in league goal scoring, so they could make for a good candidate for Bishop to build upon his strong performance against.
More News
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Islanders in blowout win•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Drops second straight to Jets•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Will tend the twine Monday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: No answer for Jets on Thursday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Will look to cool Jets on Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...