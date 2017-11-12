Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Monday

Bishop will man the crease for Monday's matchup against Carolina, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

While Bishop's first season as a Star hasn't necessarily gone to plan, he was stellar in his last start, a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Friday. However, that was just the second occasion in Bishop's past eight appearances that he allowed fewer than three goals. Bishop's opponent Monday, the Hurricanes, sit 23rd in league goal scoring, so they could make for a good candidate for Bishop to build upon his strong performance against.