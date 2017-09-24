Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Monday

Bishop will patrol the crease for Monday's preseason contest against Colorado, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 6-foot-7 netminder has already made one appearance during this preseason, allowing three goals on 15 shots while playing two periods. With Opening Night less than two weeks away, expect Bishop to play a full 60 minutes Monday.

