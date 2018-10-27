Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting nod in Motor City
Bishop will start Saturday's road game in Detroit, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has had an up and down season to this point but is a must-start against the Red Wings who enter Saturday's contest scoring an average of 2.10 goals-per-game, good for fourth worst in the league. The Stars' netminder has won his last two starts, posting a .930 save percentage along the way.
