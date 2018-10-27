Bishop will start Saturday's road game in Detroit, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has had an up and down season to this point but is a must-start against the Red Wings who enter Saturday's contest scoring an average of 2.10 goals-per-game, good for fourth worst in the league. The Stars' netminder has won his last two starts, posting a .930 save percentage along the way.

