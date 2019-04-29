Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting pivotal Game 3

Bishop will tend the cage for Monday's Game 3 against the visiting Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bishop is coming off a solid performance in Game 2, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to the victory. In his past five games, the 32-year-old is 4-1-0 along with a 1.90 GAA and .941 save percentage. Bishop and the Stars will hope to feed of the home crowd, as they racked up a 24-14-3 record on home ice this campaign compared to St. Louis' 21-13-7 record on the road.