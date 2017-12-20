Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Thursday against Chicago

Bishop will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Blackhawks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has struggled recently, compiling an 0-2-2 record while posting an ugly 3.74 GAA and .883 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to turn things around and pick up his 14th win of the campaign Thursday in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Blackhawks team that has won five consecutive games.