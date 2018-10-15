Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting versus Sens
Bishop will be the road starter against the Senators on Monday.
Bishop started the season off great, as he allowed only one goal across his first two starts. He did allow six goals in his last outing, but that was against the high-scoring Maple Leafs. The Senators, on the other hand, only scored 2.67 goals per game last year, and they no longer have Erik Karlsson or Mike Hoffman.
