Bishop stopped all 30 Arizona shots in a 3-0 shutout win Thursday.

Bishop is clearly over the "mild muscle strain" that had been bothering him in the past week. He couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, having already matched his 2016-17 shutout total. Besides that disappointing campaign, Bishop has nabbed between four and six shutouts in every season since 2013-14, so expect him to get a few more on the board as 2018-19 unfolds.