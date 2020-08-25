Bishop (undisclosed) skated Tuesday, but he's still considered unfit to play ahead of Wednesday's Game 3, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Bishop is definitely trending in the right direction, but he may have to settle for a backup role once he's deemed fit to play, as Anton Khudobin has been fantastic for the Stars recently, picking up five straight wins while posting a 2.48 GAA and .928 save percentage. Jake Oettinger will remain Khudobin's backup for Game 3, but there's a chance Bishop will be ready to dress by Friday's Game 4.