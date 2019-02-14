Stars' Ben Bishop: Status uncertain Saturday
Bishop (upper body) is 50/50 to suit up for Saturday's clash with Carolina, per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.
Bishop won't dress against the Lightning on Thursday, but might be an option to serve as the backup versus the Canes. Once given the green light to play, the netminder figures to carry the bulk of the load the rest of the way, though the club won't want to overwork him heading into the postseason.
