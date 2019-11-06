Stars' Ben Bishop: Stays hot with 36 saves

Bishop stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Bishop was particularly busy while his team was short-handed, stopping all 15 shots Dallas generated over its eight power-play chances. After winning just once in his first six appearances in 2019-20, Bishop has since held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all five of his starts. He's now 6-5-1 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage on the season and begins a road trip through Western Canada on Sunday.