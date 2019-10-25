Stars' Ben Bishop: Stellar in 2-1 victory
Bishop turned away 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Thursday.
The only blemish on the stat sheet for Bishop Thursday was a Max Comtois power-play goal early in the second period. He has won back-to-back starts, giving up just one goal in each, entering Saturday's tilt against the Penguins. For the season, Bishop is 3-4-1 in eight appearances with a 2.38 GAA and .920 save percentage.
