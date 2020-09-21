Bishop (undisclosed) will not be available against Tampa Bay for Game 2 on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

While not officially confirmed by coach Rick Bowness, Bishop's continues absence all but guarantees Anton Khudobin will be between the pipes for Game 2. Even if healthy, Bishop would be hard-pressed to overtake Khudobin for the starting job with how well the backup has fared this postseason. Heading into next season, the two netminders could end up splitting the crease, though that would require Dallas to re-sign Khudobin.