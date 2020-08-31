Bishop (undisclosed) was once again deemed unfit to play and won't be in the lineup against Colorado for Game 5 on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop will be sidelined for his ninth straight contest Monday. With the Denver native's continue absence, the Stars figure to keep utilizing Anton Khudobin between the pipes. At this point, given that Khudobin is 6-1 with a .912 save percentage in his last seven outings, coach Rick Bowness may opt against using Bishop even once the netminder is cleared to play.