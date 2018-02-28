Stars' Ben Bishop: Stones Flames for fifth shutout Tuesday
Bishop made 38 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
It was his fifth shutout of the season and the 24th of his career. Bishop was up and down in February, finishing the month with only three wins despite a .934 save percentage through seven games, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign that the 31-year-old is gearing up for a push to the playoffs.
