Stars' Ben Bishop: Stonewalls Ducks
Bishop put up a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
A goal in each period from the Stars' offense was more than enough for Bishop to work with in his second shutout of the season. The American has now won three straight starts with only four goals allowed on 103 shots. Bishop has a 15-9-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 29 games. The shutout was also his 33rd career donut. With strong performances lately from both Bishop and Anton Khudobin, interim head coach Rick Bowness will have a tough choice on his hands for Saturday's game in San Jose.
