Stars' Ben Bishop: Stops 34 shots in losing effort
Bishop stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Bishop is struggling in the Dallas crease right now, having given up seven goals in back-to-back losses. The 31-year-old came up with a few great saves Saturday evening, but it just wasn't good enough against a red-hot Vegas club. Bishop is sporting a .909 save percentage through 24 appearances and had strung together four straight victories prior to Tuesday's loss against Nashville. The 6' 7" netminder remains a valuable fantasy option due to his heavy workload and decent rate stats, so we wouldn't be too worried about this recent stretch. Bishop is capable of bouncing back and can be rolled out with confidence right now.
