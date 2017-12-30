Stars' Ben Bishop: Stops 35 in win
Bishop made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Blues on Friday.
Bishop has had his struggles this year, and in December he's allowed three goals or more in five of his nine outings. That being said, this start gives the American a decent 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season.
