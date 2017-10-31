Stars' Ben Bishop: Stops 38 in win

Bishop made 38 saves on 39 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the Canucks on Monday.

Bishop had struggled in his two previous outings, so Dallas will be happy to see him return to form. On the season Bishop has a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage, a major improvement over anything the Stars had last season.

