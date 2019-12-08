Stars' Ben Bishop: Strong performance earns win
Bishop turned aside 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Two of the best defensive teams in the league clashed in this contest, but Bishop outplayed the Islanders' Thomas Greiss. Bishop's only flaw was a Mathew Barzal goal late in the third period. The Colorado native improved to 11-6-2 with a 2.13 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Oct. 14, a span of 16 appearances.
