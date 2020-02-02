Stars' Ben Bishop: Strong season continues
Bishop made 29 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
He only had to make one save in overtime, but it was a big one on a breakaway by Nico Hischier. Bishop is having a strong season. His 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage isn't quite as good as his elite production from last year, but it's right in line with his outstanding work from his Tampa Bay days. Bishop continues to be a solid activation whenever he's in the blue paint.
