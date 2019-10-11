Stars' Ben Bishop: Stuck with shootout loss

Bishop allowed a pair of goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Jamie Benn staked the Stars out to a 2-0 lead just nine seconds into the third period, but Bishop was unable to make that advantage hold. The 32-year-old has a 1-2-1 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage through four starts this season. Bishop's only win came against the Capitals, who will pay the Stars a visit Saturday.