Stars' Ben Bishop: Studly in Game 5 win

Bishop stopped 38 of 39 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Bishop was locked in from the start in this contest, only allowing one goal to Jaden Schwartz in the third period after a misplay by the usually steady netminder. Thanks to Bishop's big game, the Stars have a 3-2 series lead and home-ice advantage for Game 6 on Sunday, which he will almost certainly start.