Stars' Ben Bishop: Studly in Game 5 win
Bishop stopped 38 of 39 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Bishop was locked in from the start in this contest, only allowing one goal to Jaden Schwartz in the third period after a misplay by the usually steady netminder. Thanks to Bishop's big game, the Stars have a 3-2 series lead and home-ice advantage for Game 6 on Sunday, which he will almost certainly start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...