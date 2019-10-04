Stars' Ben Bishop: Suffers home loss to open season

Bishop stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

Bishop allowed first-period goals to both Brett Ritchie and Danton Heinen, with Heinen's coming on a power play. The loss is disappointing but shouldn't deter Bishop's owners from trusting him moving forward, after all, he finished 2018-19 with a 27-15-2 record, a 1.98 GAA and the best save percentage in the NHL, at .934.