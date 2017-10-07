Stars' Ben Bishop: Suffers laceration to head Friday

Bishop was attended to by trainers after taking a puck to the mask and cutting his head early in the third period of Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars' newcomer between the pipes was replaced by Kari Lehtonen, who promptly gave up a goal to forward James Neal for the first regular-season tally in the history of the Golden Knights franchise. This is a developing situation that's certainly worth monitoring, as Bishop is considered an above-average backstop that plenty of people are depending on in fantasy this season.