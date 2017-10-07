Stars' Ben Bishop: Suffers laceration to head Friday
Bishop was attended to by trainers after taking a puck to the mask and cutting his head early in the third period of Friday's home game against the Golden Knights, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars' newcomer between the pipes was replaced by Kari Lehtonen, who promptly gave up a goal to forward James Neal for the first regular-season tally in the history of the Golden Knights franchise. This is a developing situation that's certainly worth monitoring, as Bishop is considered an above-average backstop that plenty of people are depending on in fantasy this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...