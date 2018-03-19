Stars' Ben Bishop: Suffers lower-body injury
Bishop left Sunday's game against Winnipeg with an apparent lower-body injury, and won't return.
The injury happened as Bishop made a fantastic glove save on a one-timer across the crease, and he appeared to pull something as he moved side-to-side. The team should update his status before Tuesday's tilt against Washington, and if he's unable to go, Kari Lehtonen should take over the starting duties.
