Bishop left Sunday's game against Winnipeg with an apparent lower-body injury, and won't return.

The injury happened as Bishop made a fantastic glove save on a one-timer across the crease, and he appeared to pull something as he moved side-to-side. The team should update his status before Tuesday's tilt against Washington, and if he's unable to go, Kari Lehtonen should take over the starting duties.

