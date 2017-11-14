Stars' Ben Bishop: Surrenders five in loss to Canes
Bishop saved just 23 of 28 shots during Monday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.
This was a disappointing showing from the veteran backstop, and especially after posting a shutout over the Islanders in his previous start. Additionally, it further affirmed Bishop's game-to-game inconsistency to start the campaign, as he's now allowed three goals or more in six of his past eight outings. His .907 save percentage and 2.67 GAA are mediocre ratios, and while it's unlikely Kari Lehtonen cuts into Bishop's playing time too much, the Dallas backup could make a case for an uptick in starts with a strong showing Tuesday against Florida.
