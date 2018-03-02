Stars' Ben Bishop: Surrenders five in OT loss
Bishop saved just 20 of 25 shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
After shutting out the Flames in his previous start, this was a disappointing follow up from the American. Still, Bishop's posted a solid 25-17-4 record, .915 save percentage, 2.53 GAA and five shutouts for the campaign, which positions him as a reliable option for most matchups. Additionally, with goal support rarely a problem, he projects to continue checking the win column frequently.
