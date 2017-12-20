Stars' Ben Bishop: Surrenders four goals in loss

Bishop allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Capitals.

Bishop was excellent in his last outing against the Flyers, but he's turned in some lackluster performances of late. The 31-year-old has given up at least three goals in three of his last four outings and seen his save percentage dip to .908 on the season. Tuesday marked the fourth straight loss for Bishop, who has been inconsistent since arriving in Dallas. It's hard to know what you'll get on a given night, but his starting role and fantasy potential make him worth owning in many formats.