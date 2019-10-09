Stars' Ben Bishop: Survives for OT win
Bishop allowed three goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime road win against the Capitals.
Tuesday's contest was a back-and-forth affair with four lead changes, culminating with Tyler Seguin's overtime winner at 0:43 of the extra period that gave Bishop his first win of 2019-20. The Stars' netminder will be happy with this result after beginning the season with consecutive losses. Dallas' next game comes Thursday against Calgary.
