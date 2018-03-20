Stars' Ben Bishop: Sustains another injury to left knee
Bishop has reinjured his left knee, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports, adding that a timeline for the veteran goalie should be available Thursday.
Bishop originally injured that knee March 5 against the Senators, and it caused him to miss five straight games. This puts the Stars in a particularly precarious spot, as they face slightly higher than 50-50 odds of making it to the playoffs. Now, Dallas has to rely on Lehtonen, whose pedestrian numbers caused GM Jim Nill to go after Bishop with a six-year, $29.5 million deal in the offseason. Unfortunately, we wouldn't expect Bishop to return until the beginning of April at the earliest.
