Stars' Ben Bishop: Tagged with fourth straight loss

Bishop gave up four goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Bishop has lost four consecutive games, yielding exactly four goals in three of those outings. He was down 4-0 on Tuesday before the game was 40 minutes old, a daunting deficit at the best of times, but especially during this four-game stretch in which the Stars have averaged just 1.25 goals per night. Bishop will try to snap his losing ways Thursday against Florida.