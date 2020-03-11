Stars' Ben Bishop: Tagged with fourth straight loss
Bishop gave up four goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Bishop has lost four consecutive games, yielding exactly four goals in three of those outings. He was down 4-0 on Tuesday before the game was 40 minutes old, a daunting deficit at the best of times, but especially during this four-game stretch in which the Stars have averaged just 1.25 goals per night. Bishop will try to snap his losing ways Thursday against Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.