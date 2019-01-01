Stars' Ben Bishop: Takes loss in final start of 2018

Bishop allowed three goals on 38 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Canadiens.

The Stars actually put 47 shots in front of former Dallas netminder Antti Niemi in this one, but it was Jeff Petry's game-winning goal in overtime that snapped Bishop's two-game winning streak and sent him away with his second overtime loss of the 2018-19 campaign. Even though Niemi outdueled Bishop, the latter did well enough in the save department to secure a decent amount of points in DFS contests.