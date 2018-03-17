Stars' Ben Bishop: Takes loss in return
Bishop made 22 saves on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Friday.
Bishop didn't look great in this one, but that can be forgiven given that he was returning from a five-game absence due to a knee injury. He has a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage on the season, and the Stars will need him to find that form soon as they fight for a playoff spot.
