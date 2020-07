Bishop (undisclosed) did not participate in Thursday's scrimmage while taking a maintenance day, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Thursday's missed scrimmage was the first on-ice action that Bishop missed since kicking off training camp, but it looks as though he wasn't held out due to any sort of injury. As such, it looks as though the 33-year-old won't miss much more time before resuming his usual practice workload.