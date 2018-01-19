Bishop saved 25 of 26 shots during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus.

Dallas generally provides the needed offensive support for Bishop to collect a win when he goes 65 minutes and allows just a single goal. With Thursday's strong showing, the American now boasts a 20-12-3 record, .917 save percentage and 2.46 GAA for the campaign. Fantasy owners should continue to view Bishop as a solid option moving forward.