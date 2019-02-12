Stars' Ben Bishop: Takes to ice for optional session

Bishop (upper body) was on the ice for an optional skate Tuesday morning, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Stars coach Jim Montgomery said the team is attempting to get Bishop comfortable making "explosive saves." Dallas' top netminder missed the last two contests, resulting in a pair of 3-2 road losses for primary backup Anton Khudobin. Bishop (19-12-2) remains on injured reserve and it's safe to deduce that he won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.