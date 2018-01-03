Stars' Ben Bishop: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday
Bishop saved 24 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak at home for the American, but it was hardly a poor showing. Bishop has been rock solid at the American Airlines Center this season, as his troubles have come on the road (.890 save percentage and 3.37 GAA). As a result, owners shouldn't be afraid to be selective with his away matchups moving forward, however, it's definitely worth noting that Dallas has three consecutive home games upcoming.
