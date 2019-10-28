Stars' Ben Bishop: Taking on Minnesota

Bishop will start in the home crease Tuesday against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has been stellar of late with just four combined goals allowed over his last three starts, registering a .958 save percentage in the process. The Wild have picked up the pace lately, so they'll look to halt Bishop's success. However, they've struggled immensely on the road with just 1.4 goals per game over seven matchups in opponents' barns.