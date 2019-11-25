Stars' Ben Bishop: Taking on Vegas
Bishop will start in the home crease for Monday's game against the Golden Knights, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop has followed up a Vezina-caliber campaign with a .926 save percentage and 2.25 GAA -- both rank top-10. A lack of offensive support pegs the veteran with an 8-5-1 record so far, but Bishop has been more fortunate in November with five straight wins. He'll look to build on that momentum against the Golden Knights, who have lost four straight road games.
