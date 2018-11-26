Bishop (lower body) is progressing and could start Saturday against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop had been playing well before ultimately going down with a lower-body injury. Before the injury, the Stars' netminder was 2-1-0 in his last three starts and had given up a combined three goals over that span. Meanwhile, Dallas will continue monitoring its starting netminder's activity in practice this week, but the team remains cautiously optimistic that Bishop will be able to return Saturday in Vancouver. First, he'll need to come off injured reserve.