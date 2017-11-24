Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending goal against Calgary

Bishop will start at home against the Flames on Friday.

Bishop's overall numbers aren't great (2.69 GAA, .908 save percentage) but he's been even worse recently. In his last 13 games he's posted a 3.15 GAA and a .895 save percentage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop