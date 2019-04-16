Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine for Game 3
Bishop will take on the Predators in Monday's Game 3 tilt, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has carried his wonderful regular season into the playoffs so far. In the first two games, he turned away 70-of-74 shots, including 40 saves during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss. He's proving that his terrific bounce-back season was no fluke.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...