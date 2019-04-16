Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine for Game 3

Bishop will take on the Predators in Monday's Game 3 tilt, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has carried his wonderful regular season into the playoffs so far. In the first two games, he turned away 70-of-74 shots, including 40 saves during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss. He's proving that his terrific bounce-back season was no fluke.

